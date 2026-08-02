Sid Wilson Seen Out for First Time Since Slipknot Firing, Silent on Situation

Play video content Video: Sid Wilson Seen in Public for First Time Since Slipknot Exit, Stays Silent on Situation BACKGRID

Sid Wilson is back in public for the first time since getting the boot from Slipknot ... making a low-key appearance as he headed into a recording studio in Los Angeles.

In video obtained by TMZ, Sid is seen arriving at the studio with a friend just days after we broke the story that he was out of the legendary heavy metal band.

Sid was asked point-blank if he'd been fired from Slipknot, but he didn't bite. Instead, the DJ kept his head down and stayed silent as his friend flashed a smile and joked, "We are late for church man," before the pair disappeared inside the studio.

Sid -- one of Slipknot's nine original members -- had been with the group since 1999 and has long been recognized for his turntable work and high-energy stage presence.

The brief exchange leaves plenty of questions unanswered, as Sid declined to elaborate on his current relationship with the band or what he's working on next.

We broke the story of the rocker's mysterious exit. A source close to the band and with direct knowledge told TMZ ... Sid was notified late Friday afternoon that he's been permanently kicked out of the band.

The firing comes on the heels of his split from Kelly Osbourne back in March. They quietly called off their engagement, but our sources said at the time that there's still a chance they could get back together.

Craig Jones and Chris Fehn are both no longer with the band. Joey Jordison passed away in his sleep in 2021 ... and Paul Gray died from a drug overdose in 2010.