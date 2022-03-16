Rams' Andrew Whitworth Told His Kids He Was Retiring While Celebrating Super Bowl Win

Told Kids He Was Retiring During SB Celebration

Andrew Whitworth knew he was retiring the moment the confetti fell on Super Bowl LVI -- 'cause the Rams star told his kids he was hanging up his helmet while celebrating the championship on the SoFi Stadium field.

The heartfelt moment was captured by NFL Films on Feb. 13 ... but wasn't released until the 40-year-old left tackle announced his retirement on Tuesday.

.@heykayadams is all of us after watching Andrew Whitworth tell his kids the Super Bowl was his last game. ☺️ (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/mMPpd2vljJ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 16, 2022 @nflnetwork

In the clip, you can see Whitworth sitting on the turf with his four kids, surrounded by confetti.

"Hey, listen to me," Whitworth says, "That is daddy's last football game."

"That's it. No more. I'm gonna be home with you guys, okay?"

The kids reaction was adorable ... they're clearly very excited daddy's gonna be home.

Whitworth spent 16 seasons in the league. The former second-round pick in 2006 out of LSU played 11 years with the Bengals ... and his last 5 in Los Angeles.

Andrew had a hell of a career ... he made four Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro, won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2021), the 2022 Super Bowl champ and oh, he also made over $107 million.

Now, Whitworth has time to spend with his wife, Melissa, and kids, Sarah, Drew, Michael and Katherine.

"Promise, I'm gonna be a better dad, I'm gonna be around more. I'm gonna coach the crap outta you boys."

"We're gonna have some fun. I love yall!"