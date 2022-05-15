Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Andrew Whitworth Leaving Door Open For Rams Return ... 'Never Say Never'

5/15/2022 12:10 AM PT
SETTING A STANDARD
Could Andrew Whitworth pull a Tom Brady and unretire this season?!? According to the former L.A. star offensive lineman -- it's a possibility!!

"You never say never," the 40-year-old told TMZ Sports. "I did learn that. That's for sure."

The left tackle was leaving Craig's earlier this week when he left the door open on a comeback ... doubling down when we asked him if the possibility was really real.

"You never know!" he said.

Whitworth just retired in March -- a month after winning the Super Bowl -- and he appeared to be completely finished with the game at the time.

His comments this week, though, sure make it seem like if Sean McVay gets in a pinch this season ... his phone won't be off!!

Whitworth has been staying in shape, too ... just a couple days ago he posted a workout video and he still looked like a beast.

STILL GOT IT

If a comeback truly isn't in the works, we spoke with Whitworth about potentially getting into broadcasting. And, he's sure hoping Brady's new reported $375 MILLION deal with Fox Sports can help him with a contract if he ultimately jumps into that game.

"Yeah," he told us with a smile. "I would love $375 million! That would be fantastic!"

No kidding!

