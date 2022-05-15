Andrew Whitworth Leaving Door Open For Rams Return ... 'Never Say Never'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Could Andrew Whitworth pull a Tom Brady and unretire this season?!? According to the former L.A. star offensive lineman -- it's a possibility!!

"You never say never," the 40-year-old told TMZ Sports. "I did learn that. That's for sure."

The left tackle was leaving Craig's earlier this week when he left the door open on a comeback ... doubling down when we asked him if the possibility was really real.

"You never know!" he said.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth told his kids he was retiring on the field as they celebrated the Super Bowl win with him. What a way to go out: pic.twitter.com/YTjn1upWPY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2022 @ClayTravis

Whitworth just retired in March -- a month after winning the Super Bowl -- and he appeared to be completely finished with the game at the time.

His comments this week, though, sure make it seem like if Sean McVay gets in a pinch this season ... his phone won't be off!!

Whitworth has been staying in shape, too ... just a couple days ago he posted a workout video and he still looked like a beast.

If a comeback truly isn't in the works, we spoke with Whitworth about potentially getting into broadcasting. And, he's sure hoping Brady's new reported $375 MILLION deal with Fox Sports can help him with a contract if he ultimately jumps into that game.

"Yeah," he told us with a smile. "I would love $375 million! That would be fantastic!"