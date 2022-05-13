Jerry Jeudy Alleged Victim Asks Judge To Dismiss Case, 'I Don't Feel Threatened'
5/13/2022 8:30 AM PT
The alleged victim in Jerry Jeudy's criminal tampering arrest wants the case thrown out -- telling a judge she's never felt threatened by the NFL star and he never put a finger on her.
The Denver Broncos wide receiver and the mother of his 1-month-old child appeared in court in Colorado on Friday ... where she pleaded with the judge to dismiss the 23-year-old's domestic violence criminal tampering case.
As we previously reported, the alleged incident went down at around 10:15 AM on Thursday ... when Jeudy was accused of illegally keeping property from the mother of his child, according to the Arapahoe County sheriff.
The ex-Alabama star was arrested and spent the night in jail ... before appearing in court Friday morning.
The judge imposed a mandatory protection order on Jeudy ... but the alleged victim did NOT request a no-contact order.
Jeudy is set to be released on personal recognizance.
Harvey Steinberg says Jerry Jeudy never should have been arrested. #9sports pic.twitter.com/J02TJjDWpA— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 13, 2022 @mikeklis
The NFLer's lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, told reporters after the court appearance his client should not have been arrested or incarcerated.
"Bad things happen to good people and that's what I think this case is," Steinberg said.
Jeudy's next court date is set for May 31.