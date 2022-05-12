Broncos Star Jerry Jeudy Arrested, Booked On Criminal Tampering Charge

Denver Broncos star receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Colorado on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A rep for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tells us the 23-year-old was taken into custody between 11:30 AM and 12 PM and is currently in jail.

The allegations against Jeudy are unclear ... the spokesperson said the former Alabama superstar is still being processed in the booking phase.

The ACSO spokesperson, though, did say Jeudy was arrested following a call for service.

Jeudy was picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Broncos ... and has recorded 90 receptions, 1,323 receiving yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the team since.

He and Courtland Sutton are expected to be the top targets for Russell Wilson in Denver's offense this season.

Story developing ...