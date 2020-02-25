Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Rocks Star Of David Necklace, 'People Call Me Jew'
Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Explains Star Of David Necklace ... 'People Call Me Jew'
2/25/2020 8:00 AM PT
He's never been Bar Mitzvah'd. He doesn't fast on Yom Kippur. So, why is Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy rockin' a Star of David around his neck at the NFL Combine?
"My last name's Jeudy. People sometimes call me [Jew for short]."
OY VEY!!!
Long story short ... Jeudy really likes his "Jew" nickname and decided to cop himself some "jew"elry to let everybody know!
"So, I just got a Jewish star ... I'm not Jewish though."
Jeudy also has a decorative piece with the word, "Jew" spelled across.
Everyone in the media room laughed when Jeudy offered up his explanation -- but the question ... is it all Kosher with actual Jewish people?
We asked some of the Jewish people in the office for their thoughts -- here's what we got.
-- "I think it's weird and f**ked up."
-- "If it's not used in a derogatory way, I don't care."
-- "It doesn't bother me."
-- "I'm not offended by it. I hope somehow the 'Jew' nickname will spark interest in Judaism and Jewish culture."
-- "I don't like that one bit. I think it's making a mockery of people's identity. I find it very offensive."
So, division in the office ... how do you feel about the chain?
