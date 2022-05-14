Pacman Jones Sides W/ Antonio Brown, Questions Colin Kaepernick's Charity Work

Play video content TMZSports.com

Pacman Jones says he's siding with Antonio Brown on at least one thing from the wideout's Colin Kaepernick rant ... telling TMZ Sports he, too, has questions about Kaep's charity work.

Speaking with us out at LAX just a few days after Brown ripped Kaep, Jones -- who actually watched Kaepernick throw last month and then had a sitdown interview with the quarterback -- said he also isn't entirely sure what Kaepernick has done for his community since settling his lawsuit with the NFL back in 2019.

"As far as the community part, I think AB is right," Jones said. "We haven't heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement."

You'll recall, Brown wondered out loud in a conversation with "Cigar Talk" about Kaepernick's foundation and its results ... saying, "I'm being real. What superhero he enforce? Who he put on? Who he help?"

Jones is clearly wondering the same thing ... telling us straight-up, "That part of the question, I do think AB is right."

As for the rest of Brown's thoughts on Colin -- Pacman did appear to disagree with the NFL free agent on most of those.

The former Tennessee Titans superstar told us after watching Kaepernick practice for 2.5 hours in April, he doesn't think the QB is "trash" like Brown does. In fact, Jones said Kaepernick's arm talent is still certainly there.

Jones also told us, unlike Brown, he believes Kaepernick does still have a desire to play.

"I just think it's hard for a guy to fairytale for 2.5 hours, three hours every day throwing the ball if you don't want to play," Jones said. "I think he wants to play. Do he deserve to play? That's another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play."