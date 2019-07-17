Colin Kaepernick's Nike Commercial Gets Emmy Nomination

Breaking News

Colin Kapernick is getting some love from Hollywood ... his Nike commercial was just nominated for an Emmy!

Kap's "Dream Crazy" ad dropped back in September and featured the NFL quarterback telling inspirational messages about overcoming the odds ... and using other huge athletes to make his point.

"Don't picture yourself wearing [Odell Beckham's] jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours," Kap said.

"And, if you’re a girl from Compton, don’t just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever. Yeah, that’s more like it."

The ad was produced by the Wieden+Kennedy agency -- a Portland-based company located near Nike's headquarters. They famously produced the Terry Crews Old Spice commercials and Bud Lite's "Dilly Dilly."

So, who's Colin's competition for the 2019 Outstanding Commercial Emmy? It's tough actually ...

They're up against pretty amazing ads from Netflix to Macbook ... and a beautifully shot iPhone ad.