Colin Kaepernick's Nike Commercial Gets Emmy Nomination
Colin Kaepernick Nike Commercial Gets Emmy Nom ... 'Dream Crazy'
7/17/2019 6:30 AM PT
Colin Kapernick is getting some love from Hollywood ... his Nike commercial was just nominated for an Emmy!
Kap's "Dream Crazy" ad dropped back in September and featured the NFL quarterback telling inspirational messages about overcoming the odds ... and using other huge athletes to make his point.
"Don't picture yourself wearing [Odell Beckham's] jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours," Kap said.
He also referenced Shaquem Griffin, LeBron James and Serena Williams ...
"And, if you’re a girl from Compton, don’t just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever. Yeah, that’s more like it."
The ad was produced by the Wieden+Kennedy agency -- a Portland-based company located near Nike's headquarters. They famously produced the Terry Crews Old Spice commercials and Bud Lite's "Dilly Dilly."
So, who's Colin's competition for the 2019 Outstanding Commercial Emmy? It's tough actually ...
They're up against pretty amazing ads from Netflix to Macbook ... and a beautifully shot iPhone ad.
The award show goes down in September ... no word if Colin plans on attending.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.