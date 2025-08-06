Benny Blanco Says He Wears Selena Gomez’s Perfume When She's Gone

Play video content TikTok/@rarebeauty

Benny Blanco's locked in his signature scent ... and spoiler -- it reeks of romance overload!

Check out this TikTok -- Benny straight-up admits he douses himself in Selena’s Rare Beauty perfume when she’s away ... because it reminds him of her.

It all started when Selena asked where the smell of the scent transports him -- and his answer had her blushing, even if she tried to play it cool by calling it cheesy.

But LBR -- Selena clearly liked that answer better, especially after Benny first teased he couldn’t say where the scent took him ... 😛

No doubt, these two are head-over-heels -- and even got engaged back in December 2024.