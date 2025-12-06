Japanese Group XG’s Cocona Comes Out as Transmasculine, Nonbinary

Cocona -- a beloved member of the Japanese girl group XG -- celebrated their 20th birthday by getting real about their gender identity -- they have come out as transmasculine and nonbinary.

Cocona also announced they had top surgery earlier this year, successfully removing their breasts. The "GALA" hitmaker did not share their updated pronouns.

Cocona shared the personal update with 3.2 million fans via the group's Instagram account alongside photos that showed them posing in an unopened black blazer that gave a glimpse of their top surgery scar. In the lengthy translated message, they let followers know this is something that has been on their mind and in their heart "for a long time."

They explained ... "I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am. I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am. The hardest thing I’ve ever faced was accepting and embracing myself. But as I slowly began to do that, I was able to open a new door."

The artist also thanked their bandmates and parents for their unwavering support, and shouted out XG's fans, saying, "This message turned out a bit long, but I just want to say thank you — for walking beside me and for supporting me all this way. I'm so excited for the future we’ll continue to create together."

Cocona is one of 7 members of the hip-hop and R&B-inspired band, which debuted in 2022. They perform alongside Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria and Maya.