Spanish Singer Julio Iglesias Denies Sexual Assault Claims

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias -- the father of pop star Enrique Iglesias -- has denied sexually abusing 2 former employees who filed a criminal complaint against him.

Iglesias, one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, took to Instagram Thursday to clap back at the allegations, saying in his native Spanish that he never "abused, coerced or disrespected any woman." He added ... "These accusations are completely false and cause me great sadness."

Rights group Women’s Link Worldwide filed the complaint on January 5 on behalf of the 2 unidentified women, and the prosecutor’s office of Spain’s High Court has confirmed it's looking into the complaint.

The women said in their complaint they worked at Iglesias’ Caribbean homes in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas for 10 months in 2021, which is when the alleged assaults occurred. They accused the "Me Va, Me Va" hitmaker of sexual and physical assault.

This is the first time Iglesias or anyone from his team has publicly addressed the allegations.