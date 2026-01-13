Singer Julio Iglesias Under Investigation in Spain for Alleged Sexual Assault

Superstar singer Julio Iglesias is in the crosshairs of prosecutors in Spain, where he's under investigation after two former female employees accused him of sexual assault.

The Spanish High Court prosecutor's office announced the probe Tuesday after Univision and Spanish media outlet elDiario.es published the women's allegations.

Julio's accusers reportedly claimed they suffered sexual assault and workplace harassment while working for him in 2021 at his homes in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas ... alleging Julio pressured them into sexual encounters and abused them physically and verbally.

Prosecutors in Spain say a claim was filed last week against Julio, who is a national treasure in the European nation. He's sold over 300 million records in his career.

One of Julio's accusers reportedly claimed he would digitally penetrate her anus and vagina without her consent, and told the outlets, "He used me almost every night. I felt like an object, like a slave."