Tom Segura Fundraising for Huge Penis Prank Man's Family With Shirts

Exclusive

Comedian Tom Segura is putting the huge penis coronavirus prank to good use ... raising money for the well-endowed guy's family with some informative merch.

Here's the deal ... Tom's selling shirts with the big guy's image. Not to worry, all above the waist ... just his mug with a message to wash your hands. Tom says all the profits are going to the late model's family.

BTW ... most folks know the model as "Wood," but his real name is Wardy Joubert III. We're told Tom wanted to help out after he saw TMZ's story about the photographer wanting Wardy's family to get a cut of all the new merchandise sales due to the prank.

Tom says proceeds from his shirt are going to Wardy's fiance so she can pay for a tombstone at his family plot. Remember, the big guy died back in 2016 and was buried in San Francisco.

Sounds like Wardy was a pretty good guy ... his fiance says he did the full-monty photoshoot in 2009 to make money to save his childhood home.