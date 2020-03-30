Tiffany Haddish Crashes IG Live Comedy Show, Makes D*** Joke

Try This D**k Joke On for Size!!!

Tiffany Haddish has the cure for your self-quarantine blues -- laughter ... specifically, about penis size!!! Hey, she says it's working for her.

Tiff made a surprise appearance on UMC.tv's #LaughsOnLockdown -- yes that's where we are now ... standup comedy shows on Instagram live. Comedians Aida Rodriguez and Gary "G. Thang" Johnson were hosting this weekend when Tiffany jumped on to reveal what she's been up to in isolation.

We'll let her detail her, ummm ... activities, but let's just say it's all helped her appreciate male genitalia of all sizes.

By the way, Tiff and Aida go way back ... Rodriguez was featured on Haddish's 'They Ready' standup special on Netflix last year.