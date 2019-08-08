Tiffany Haddish Shoots Her Shot at Giancarlo Stanton, 'Pick Me Up And Burp Me!'

'Pick Me Up And Burp Me!'

Giancarlo Stanton is 6 foot 4 inches and 250 pounds of hulking, baseball-smashing man ... and Tiffany Haddish says she wants EVERY. SINGLE. BIT. OF. HIM!!!!!

"That's what I'm talking about," Haddish says of the Yankees star outfielder ... "Somebody to burp me!!!"

Haddish has professed her love for the MLB stud before ... but she REALLY took her desire to get with Giancarlo a step further Wednesday night on the 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

In fact, the "Girls Trip" actress developed a sneaky plan to get Stanton interested in her ... telling Stephen Colbert she's just going to start telling everyone they're dating -- like, speaking it into existence.

"Like, the world will know that I like this person. I will know that I like this person. And then, it'll be in his subconscious. And then, he will attract me to him!"

Haddish's obsession with Stanton seems pretty real ... 'cause when Colbert told her about the home run hitter's famous physique -- she got graphic!!!

"I just want him to pick me up and go like this," Tiffany said, pretending to burp a baby ... "'It's going to be OKAY. It's going to be OKAY. Shh. Shh. Shh.'"

Bad news for Tiffany, Stanton's been rumored to be dating model Chase Carter.