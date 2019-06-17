Tiffany Haddish Says Georgia's Abortion Law is 'New Slavery'

Tiffany Haddish Georgia's Abortion Law ... Looks Like New Slavery to Me

Tiffany Haddish is NOT mincing words about Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law, telling us it's a new form of slavery ... on the heels of taking a financial stand against it.

We got the comedian leaving Delilah in L.A. Sunday night, and she was fired up about having canceled her upcoming performance at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta ... in direct protest of the state's abortion law.

Check out the clip ... Tiffany says she's read the Georgia bill and straight-up says it dials us back to the 1800s, because not having control of your own body might as well be slavery. She made it clear ... it's personal for her too -- she got choked up recounting her time as "state property" while she was in foster care.

Tiff says any state that's so gung-ho on controlling her uterus will not have her services.

When she canceled her Atlanta show, Tiffany said, "I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there."