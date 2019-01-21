Tiffany Haddish Crashes Adrien Broner Post-Fight Presser ... Hilarity Ensues

Tiffany Haddish Crashes Adrien Broner's Post-Fight Presser, Hilarity Ensues

Tiffany Haddish gave Adrien Broner's swollen face something to grin about after loss to Manny Pacquaio ... bum-rushing his post-fight press conference and doing her best to lighten the mood.

Broner took to the podium to explain once again how he didn't lose the fight ... and after a couple of regular questions from media, a very familiar voice from "South Central News" started in.

Of course, that reporter was Haddish -- and rather than ask anything about the fight, Tiff wanted to know how and where she could get some Fashionova duds from Broner, who's been rocking the brand lately.

Broner shoulda been ready for questions from Haddish, because she'd turned up earlier in the presser, asking equally amusing questions to light heavyweight champ Marcus Browne.

Now we don't know how Tiffany made it into the event, or why she did it, but we do know this ... it was the most entertaining part of the night.

#SheReady.