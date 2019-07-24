Tiffany Haddish Is a Virtual Reality Star at LAX
7/24/2019 7:12 AM PT
Hate the airport?! Can't stand the screaming kids, the never-ending baggage lines or watching people put their gross barefeet on stuff?!?
Yeah, Tiffany Haddish does too ... which is why she hit up LAX wearing a full Virtual Reality headset -- AND IT WORKED!
Instead of the usual airport madness, Tiffany says she was transformed into a "beautiful garden ... a garden of success!"
Not really sure what that means ... but we know the damn Oculus Go headset she was wearing prevented her from seeing REAL-LIFE stuff like curbs, escalators and doors.
... but don't worry -- she's rich and had an assistant walk her through the airport while she stayed in virtual zen mode.
Tiff DID have to remove the VR device to get through security -- but says she'll strap it back on during the plane ride.
... and with all the disgusting stuff happening on planes these days, can ya blame her?!?
