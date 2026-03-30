MMA Fighter Maycee Barber Says She Looked Dead After Bone-Crushing Loss

I look Like A Corpse After Getting Knocked Out!!!

MMA fighter Maycee Barber got choked up talking about her knockout loss over the weekend, saying she looked dead lying there on the canvass.

Barber posted a video on X after she was savagely beaten by her opponent, Alexa Grasso, during their UFC flyweight matchup in Seattle on Saturday night.

In the first round, Grasso landed a hard left to the face, dropping Barber like a sack of potatoes before finishing her off by choking her out. Barber was left lying limp on the canvas with a blank stare in her eyes. Grasso was announced the winner of the fight.

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In her Sunday night X post, Barber kicked things off by recapping the bout, saying she couldn't remember a whole lot, except for what she sees on social media, which are videos of her looking dead.

So, she hopped on X to tell everyone she's doing okay while vowing to return to the Octagon to continue her "fighting journey."

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Despite her bone-crushing lose, Barber claims her fight with Grasso was still "one of the greatest days of my life."