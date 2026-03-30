Francis Ngannou Breaks Down Ciryl Gane Vs. Alex Pereira At White House

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Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane is one of the most anticipated MMA fights of the year, and Francis Ngannou is breaking down the scrap for TMZ Sports!

We recently spoke to The Predator, and asked him about the co-main event for Freedom 250 ... going down on the White House's South Lawn on June 14th.

Odds say the fight is very close, and Francis agrees ... though he believes Ciryl has certain advantages.

"It's going to be an interesting fight, though. I think Alex Pereira is very tough. He's big enough. He's a heavyweight. But in this scenario, the position shifted a little bit because Ciryl Gane looks to come more with a strategy of a lighter person because he moves a lot."

Ngannou continued ... "And I think Alex Pereira will be most stable and strong, solid. Ciryl will be more fast moving around as is his technique. He's good at that. And then it's going to be very difficult for Alex Pereira to even get close to the distance to figure out what he can do."

Francis says he thinks Ciryl's movement will frustrate Alex ... who will have trouble touching him, and that bodes well for Gane winning the fight.

"I think he's a very good matchup for Ciryl."

While Ngannou doesn't have actual in-cage experience with Pereira, he knows Gane well. The two big men fought at UFC 270 in January 2022, a fight Francis won by unanimous decision.

If Pereira emerges victorious at 1600 Penn. Ave., he'll become the first UFC fighter ever to be champion in three divisions.