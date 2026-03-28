Justin Gaethje Eyeing Trump For Title Moment At UFC Freedom 250

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Justin Gaethje gets his hand raised during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House … don’t be surprised if he turns straight to President Donald Trump for the ultimate victory moment.

That’s according to Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who tells TMZ Sports the UFC star would want the POTUS himself in the octagon if he’s victorious over Ilia Topuria in their headlining lightweight title fight.

“You better believe it,” Abdelaziz said. “If Justin Gaethje wins, he will ask President Trump to put the belt on him.”

Picture it: Gaethje center cage, UFC boss Dana White on one side … Trump on the other.

Ali says the moment would fit the stakes … especially with Gaethje repping the U.S. when the fights go down on June 14, which coincides with Trump's 80th birthday. Of course, the event is also meant to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary.

“Everybody want Justin Gaethje to win -- the president, the UFC, everybody,” Abdelaziz said. “This is America’s birthday … and Justin Gaethje represents America.”

That said, Ali isn’t overlooking undefeated lightweight champion Topuria one bit.

“He’s one of the best fighters in the UFC today. Pound-for-pound, top guy. You cannot take that away from him,” Ali told us.

But when it comes to fight night, Abdelaziz says Gaethje brings the ultimate wildcard -- knockout power. The game plan is to drag Topuria into deep waters.

Still, Ali made one thing clear: this isn’t about politics or pageantry once the cage door shuts.

“Justin’s not going there just to be in the White House,” he said. “He’s going there to beat the hell out of Ilia Topuria.”