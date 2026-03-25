Islam Makhachev Wasn't Close To Fighting Ilia Topuria At White House, Manager Says

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Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria was NEVER close to happening on the White House card, despite claims to the contrary ... according to the welterweight champion's longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

The highly anticipated White House card is only 81 days away ... and despite Topuria having his hands full with the interim lightweight champ, talk about Islam and Ilia hasn't subsided.

So, we went straight to the source, Ali ... and asked him to clear the air regarding the fight.

"I got called about Ilia fighting Islam. It was the middle of the day, Islam was sleeping, and I was excited about it," Abdelaziz told us.

But, the excitement was short-lived.

"After that, I got called back, 'Never mind, the fight's not gonna happen.' Even before I talked to Islam."

In other words, the potential scrap fell apart before Makhachev woke up.

Why? Ali alludes to Ilia asking for too much cash -- which was clearly a nonstarter for the UFC.

The good news for MMA fans ... even though it isn't going to happen this summer, Abdelaziz believes the fight should happen, and sometime sooner than later.

"I believe Ilia and Islam is the biggest fight the UFC can make. I think this fight should happen this year. But in a way, does Ilia really want it?" Ali asked.

In the meantime, Topuria has Justin Gaethje to worry about ... as the two 155 lb. stars will unify their belts on the White House's South Lawn on June 14.

Ali also addresses anyone critical of the Freedom 250 event, and the fighters who are part of the event ... declaring it'll ultimately be one of the "biggest fight cards in history."

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The card isn't quite perfect, though. It's missing one fighter who was originally a lock to fight at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. -- Kayla Harrison!

Of course, the 2x Olympic gold medalist and women's bantamweight champ suffered a serious neck injury while training for her superfight with Amanda Nunes.