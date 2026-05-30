Amanda Serrano Interested In MMA Fight, Gina Carano Has Opponent

Play video content Video: Amanda Serrano Open to MMA Bout, Eyes Gina Carano Matchup TMZSports.com

Amanda Serrano isn't just one of the best boxers in the world, she's also an MMA fighter ... and she's interested in returning to the cage -- and she has a big name opponent in mind!

37-year-old Serrano -- the unified featherweight world champion -- chopped it up with Babcock ahead of her return to the ring (more on that in a minute) ... when the topic of mixed martial arts came up.

We asked Amanda if she'd be interested in hopping on the next MVP MMA card.

"100%. I told [Jake Paul], listen, put me in coach, I'm ready to go in! It was a great show, live on Netflix, first time MVP's done an MMA card, and it turned out beautiful. And if they decide to do it again, maybe before I'm completely done with fighting in general, I would love to go get in that cage."

That's when we brought up Carano's name.

Play video content Video: MVP Wants Gina Carano To Fight Again After 1st Round Loss To Ronda Rousey TMZSports.com

Just days ago, Nakisa Bidarian, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder and CEO, told us they wanted to give Gina another fight after her return to the cage vs. Ronda Rousey earlier this month.

"Listen, just hear the sound of it. 'Serrano vs. Carano. Serrano, Carano!'" Amanda said while laughing.

"It would be an honor to go in there with such a great fighter. She's a striker as well. She comes from a kickboxing background. So ya never know. You never know."

FYI, Serrano is 2-0-1 as a professional MMA fighter ... and her two wins are NOT by knockout -- they were submissions -- a guillotine and a rear-naked choke!

Before she even thinks about getting into an MMA cage, A.S. will be back in the squared circle Saturday night ... when she faces Cheyenne Hanson in El Paso. The fight will air on ESPN.