Joe Burrow Steps Out With Olivia Ponton After Oscars Night W/ Alix Earle, Tate McRae

Take a deep breath, Tom Brady -- Joe Burrow might not be "Mr. Steal Your Girl" after all ... the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was spotted with Olivia Ponton Thursday night.

Burrow was out and about in LA ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic slated for Saturday ... a few days after he left an Oscars party flanked by Alix Earle, Tate McRae, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

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Seems like they were just saving money on Ubers that night ... 'cause Burrow was back with his presumed partner as the flag football competitors met for a pre-showdown gathering at Alba.

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Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed she was in the background of one of Michael Rubin's pics posted earlier this week ... so we can pump the brakes on trouble in paradise for Joey B.

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As we previously reported, Brady took a jab at Burrow on Wednesday ... calling him a "wildcat" for his Oscars shenanigans -- which was interesting considering he had been tied to Earle in recent months.

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When Burrow left Alba with fellow former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. ... one of the camera guys asked where the female companions were this time around.

"Nowhere," he replied.

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We actually had a quick word with Rubin ... who briefly addressed the beef between Brady and Logan Paul.