Trevor Bauer's $300,000 McLaren Smashed By Rogue By Semi-Truck Tire!

Exclusive Details Getty Composite

Terrible start to Trevor Bauer's Thanksgiving week ... a tire flew off a semi-truck and smashed up his $300,000 McLaren and the photo is heartbreaking!!!

It all went down in Houston, Texas early Tuesday ... where the Cincinnati Reds pitcher's beloved 2016 McLaren 650S was parked at the local McLaren dealership.

We're told the dealership is located next to a highway -- and earlier yesterday, a tire came loose on a semi-truck, flew across 6 lanes of traffic, ricocheted off a wall and smashed through a double-paned glass window before hitting the car!!!

Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my Mclaren, I would’ve believed you. If you told me it would happen like THIS? I would’ve said you’re out of your mind. If this isn’t @Mayhem I don’t know what is @Allstate pic.twitter.com/XqdiIgojB8 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) November 27, 2019 @BauerOutage

The photo shows the damage to the wall, the glass and car ... it's a MIRACLE no one was hurt!!!

Sources familiar with the situation tell us the car is totaled -- but the good news, IT'S INSURED!!!

For his part, Trevor has a good attitude about the situation ... tweeting, "Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my Mclaren, I would’ve believed you. If you told me it would happen like THIS? I would’ve said you’re out of your mind. If this isn’t @Mayhem I don’t know what is @Allstate."

Bauer has reportedly made around $30 mil during his MLB career -- and is slated to make another $18 mil in the 2020 season.