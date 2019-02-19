MLB's Trevor Bauer I've Got 1st Date Rules ... 'No Feelings Allowed!!!'

MLB's Trevor Bauer Lays Down The Law on First Dates, 'No Feelings Allowed!'

Breaking News

Trevor Bauer might be the MLB's best pitcher ... but he's the WORST first date ever -- 'cause he's got a set of rules for potential romantic partners, including, "No feelings allowed!"

The Cleveland Indians superstar just revealed when he goes on dates with girls ... he's blunt and to the point -- telling them straight-up he'll NEVER be their boyfriend.

"I have three rules," Bauer tells Sports Illustrated.

No. 1? "No feelings."

No. 2? "No social media posts about me while we’re together."

No. 3? "I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine."

Think Bauer -- who's known as baseball's mad scientist for the painstaking way he approaches pitching -- is being selfish???

Think again ... the ace actually says he's HELPING his romantic partners -- 'cause, "I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband."

Bauer says he's too devoted to pitching to deal with a girlfriend right now.

Bottom line ... if TB pops up on your Bumble this week -- SWIPE LEFT!!!!!!!!!