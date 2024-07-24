FBI Director Says Trump Shooter Googled JFK Assassination Details

Play video content

Donald Trump’s shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, sought inspiration -- or at least intel -- from JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald ... according to the FBI.

FBI Director Christopher Wray spilled the new detail Wednesday about Crooks while testifying in front of a Congressional Committee ... saying an analysis of Crooks' laptop shows he Googled "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy” on July 6 -- the same day Trump’s Butler, PA, rally was announced.

Wray also said July 6 was the same day Thomas signed up for the July 13 Butler rally ... adding his online searches were an obvious indicator about his state of mind.

Oswald assassinated JFK in 1963 from about 265 ft away using a sniper rifle. Fast forward to Crooks, who fired at Trump from about 400 ft away with an AR-15-style rifle but missed, before Secret Service counter snipers took him out.

But back to Wray’s testimony -- he dropped more bombshells about Crooks while trying to dig into his motives.