Thomas Matthew Crooks' Father Surfaces For First Time Since Trump Shooting

Play video content Fox News Digital

Life goes on for Thomas Matthew Crooks' father in the wake of his son's death following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump ... because he was just seen in public for the first time since the deadly rally.

Matthew Brian Crooks ventured out Monday in the family's Bethel Park, PA hometown ... stocking up on groceries and heading back to his car ... refusing to answer questions about his now-infamous son.

The Crooks patriarch told a Fox News Digital photog the family would release a statement when advised by their legal team ... and until then, they have no comment on anything.

TMC's dad did offer this, however ... "We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now."

Play video content 7/13/24 TMZ.com

Matthew was shopping with a masked woman -- unclear if she's Thomas' mother or another relative -- and it looked like he doesn't want to make too many grocery runs in public ... because his cart was packed to the brim.

As you know ... Thomas slipped past the Secret Service at Trump's July 13 rally in Butler, PA and fired shots at the presidential candidate from his rooftop perch on a nearby building. One of Thomas' shots hit Trump's ear, and another killed audience member Corey Comperatore. He was then killed by a counter-sniper.

Thomas lived with his parents in Bethel Park and was a member of a local gun club. His father was profiled by the Trump campaign in 2016 and was labeled a strong Republican who was into guns.