FBI Director Says Donald Trump May or May Not Have Been Struck By Bullet

Was He Shot By A Bullet Or Not?

Donald Trump may or may not have been struck by a bullet during the assassination attempt on his life, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Play video content PBS

Wray, as you know, testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, telling the lawmakers what he knew so far about the investigation into the failed plot to murder Trump.

While most of the important points Wray made under questioning were reported throughout the day, one significant detail kind of got buried in all the media coverage – and it's a whopper.

Play video content 7/13/24

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan asked Wray if the FBI had recovered all the bullets fired by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks at Trump's July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Wray responded, "With respect to former President Trump, there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear."

He added, "It's conceivable, although as I sit here right now, I don't know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else. But, I believe we've accounted for all the shots in the cartridges."

In a statement, Trump unequivocally said he was hit in the right ear by a bullet after the assassination attempt. Yet, there were rumors early on that the Republican presidential nominee might have been struck by something else.

Play video content 7/13/24 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story just an hour after the assassination attempt, a Secret Service official told our source, the agency believed Trump was struck by shattered glass.

Clearly, Wray and his team of FBI agents still haven't figured it all out.