Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He's Taking More Votes Away from Trump Than Kamala Harris

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. won't say he's playing spoiler ... but Donald Trump might not feel that way -- 'cause he says he's swiping more votes away from Trump than Kamala Harris.

The independent presidential candidate sat down for an interview with "CBS Mornings" Friday ... and, when asked point blank whose support he's eroding more -- he admits it's mainly Trump supporters who are breaking rank and falling into his camp.

Kennedy says he mentioned how much support he's taking from DJT when he spoke to the ex-Prez recently ... and, explains Trump told him they needed to do something to solve the problem. Major Garrett asks if that translated to Trump offering him a gig in his cabinet.

Kennedy says he didn't hop into his meeting with 45 to discuss dropping out of the race ... but, listen to his response when asked if they discussed the possibility -- lips staying zipped.

Of course, RFK Jr. and Trump chatted in the aftermath of the shooting that nearly claimed Trump's life ... with video leaking online capturing the long, rambling convo.

Like we told you ... the two presidential hopefuls touched on a series of subjects -- with Donald gassing up Bobby's views on vaccines and talking about President Joe Biden calling him after the Pennsylvania rally shooting.

It definitely seems like Trump was trying to collect Kennedy to keep him from splitting the vote ... and, while Kennedy may not be admitting to that for now, he'd possibly benefit more by jumping on board than still running as a longshot candidate.

