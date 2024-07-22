Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wishes Secret Service Protection Wasn't Needed, But Grateful For It

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is sounding off about his new Secret Service detail -- and, interestingly, the presidential candidate says he'd rather take his chances on his own.

The son of Robert F. Kennedy was on "TMZ Live" Monday when he candidly admitted he isn't a fan of having Secret Service agents on the campaign trail -- as he likes to interact with the public.

However, Kennedy -- whose father and uncle, John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated in the '60s -- conceded the Secret Service's protection is a necessity for the safety of his family, his staff and bystanders.

He added ... "It would be absolutely irresponsible of me not to have Secret Service protection as looking at the elevation of risk. But, you know, for me, I love my life. I love the freedom that I have always had and I like to interact with people."

RFK Jr. also said he's deeply grateful to President Biden for "finally" giving him Secret Service agents -- a move that came shortly after the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump on July 13.

Kennedy also took a moment to address Biden's announcement on Sunday, where he dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement as the 2024 Democratic nominee.

As for whether Harris entering the race changes things for Kennedy? Watch the vid ... he seemed unbothered, citing her closeness to Biden as a real weakness.