Donald Trump Recycles Nickname for Kamala Harris in Latest Campaign Speech

Donald Trump is now going after Kamala Harris as his new would-be opponent come November -- and he's got a new nickname for her too ... even though it's technically old.

The ex-Prez is out in Charlotte, NC for a campaign rally ... and he's taking shots at the veep, who is presumably going to be the Democratic nominee instead of President Biden.

Trump told the crowd ... "So now we have a new victim to defeat, Lyin' Kamala Harris." He even spelled it out ... "L-Y-I-N apostrophe." Guess Trump didn't want folks thinking he was calling her "Lion Kamala Harris."

The crowd eats it up, booing Kamala as Trump says she's the liberal driver behind Biden's policies.

Trump's used the "Lyin'" nickname before ... throwing it in front of names of some of his previous foes, including 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and former FBI director James Comey. So he's dusting off an old favorite.

As you'll also notice, Trump ditched the big white bandage on his right ear ... which he wore at the Republican National Convention last week, following the assassination attempt.

Trump's now wearing a much smaller bandage on the ear where he says he got shot. He says the shooting was supposed to make him nice but he's not going to be nice on the campaign trail ... and that's pretty evident in his attacks on Kamala.

Worth noting ... Trump's doing this rally at Bojangles Coliseum ... switching to an indoor venue after taking gunshots in an outdoor space.

For her part, Kamala's taken some shots at Trump too this week ... likening him to criminal scum.