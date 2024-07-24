Pete Buttigieg Shares How He'd Campaign as Kamala Harris' VP

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Buttigieg is fully onboard with getting Vice President Kamala Harris elected to the White House ... whether or not she selects him as her running mate.

President Biden's Secretary of Transportation is among the leading candidates to jump on the Harris ticket, and he joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" to field some questions about her campaign, and hypothetically, how he'd approach it as her veep.

Several frontrunners have already emerged ... with Buttigieg being a frequent name popping up online. While PB didn't directly state if he was interested in the position, he DID share with us his campaign strategy plan -- which centered solely on Kamala and her qualifications.

As Buttigieg put it ... he plans to tout her leadership skills, as well as remind the public that Harris is the antithesis of Donald Trump.

He says KH has already proven she's ready to work hard to earn the Democratic nomination, which she's expected to receive in August at the DNC.

Pete added, "The way she's talked about earning it means she doesn't assume that every Democrat or every person who looks like her is gonna automatically be on her side. But, just as importantly, that means you don't assume anybody's gonna be against you."