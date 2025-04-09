Ja Morant Does Grenade Celebration After Gun Gesture Controversy

Ja Morant went to his weapon wheel for his latest celebration ... electing for a "grenade" instead of his go-to "gun" gesture in Tuesday night's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies star debuted the move against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center ... days after he was handed a $75,000 fine for pretending to unload a firearm on multiple occasions in competition, which the NBA publicly warned him to stop doing.

Morant apparently can't help but channel his inner "Call of Duty" as he goes to war on the court ... 'cause he mimicked the explosive-tossing stunt throughout the night -- acting like he was pulling a pin with his teeth and covering his ears.

The league hasn't said anything about Morant's latest antics ... but the guard went on to drop 28 points with five rebounds and eight assists on the night.

Morant's focus was elsewhere after the contest ... with his teammate, Jaylen Wells, being stretchered off the court after appearing to land on his head during a dunk attempt.

Weapon-related celebrations aren't rare by any means in sports ... but given Morant's well-known history with guns -- and lengthy suspensions as a result -- it's clear the league has a different view on his on-court actions.