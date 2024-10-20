Mark Messier Hoping For Yankees Vs. Mets World Series

Play video content TMZSports.com

For the first time in 24 years, the Mets and Yankees have the chance to meet in the World Series -- and Mark Messier says the entire tri-state area is pulling for that dream matchup to become reality!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the New York Rangers legend (whose new Prime Video Series, "Game 7," drops on Oct. 22), and he told us if both teams are able to win their respective series ... the entire experience would be "incredible."

"Both teams have the opportunity to do it," he said. "They're good enough teams to do it. Let's just hope they their able to win both their series, and we're gonna be the benefactors of a great Subway Series."

During the 2000 World Series, the Yanks cruised to a 4-1 series win over the Mets -- bringing home the franchise's 26th championship.

If the Yankees stand any chance of winning title #28 in 2024 ... they will need their captain -- Aaron Judge -- to get himself right at the plate.

Even though he's been on the receiving end of some booing from the fans of the pinstripes ... the former Rangers captain says it's just the passion of New York fans -- and the die-hard supporters are just trying to get the 32-year-old to be the best version of himself.

"That's part of the culture of being able to handle the heat in this market," he said. "And, if you can't, then it's probably not the best place for you."

Messier adds, "The fans have the right to let you know what they feel about any at-bat, or any season or any game, or whatever they want. It's part of it."

Play video content TMZ.com

Messier also discussed his new series and how a Game 7 mentality can impact ALL people, not just athletes ... and shared what it was like working on the project.

The Mets will have to win two straight games against the Dodgers to make it happen ... with Game 6 going down later today.