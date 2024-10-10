Gehrig Dieter Says He Got The Last Laugh After Mahomes' Trash Talk, Yanks Won!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Patrick Mahomes' buddy and former Chiefs teammate Gehrig Dieter turned enemy last night -- at least for 9 innings while the Royals and Yankees battled in a pivotal MLB playoff game -- and despite the 3x NFL MVP talkin' trash, the guy named after the "Iron Horse" got the last laugh!

In case you missed it, 31-year-old Dieter -- who played alongside Mahomes in Kansas City for two seasons before retiring in 2022 -- was at Kauffman Stadium for game 3 of the ALDS ... where he was supporting his Bronx Bombers.

Of course, Pat is a minority owner of the Royals ... and Gehrig (named after Lou -- which he explains during the interview) was sitting in Mahomes' luxury suite.

And, when the Royals tied the game at 2 runs apiece in the fifth inning, Patrick got in Gehrig's face ... and the funny moment was captured on the TV broadcast.

"The Yanks obviously took an early lead, I was pretty loud in a quiet environment with the Royal fans around but when there's a spark of energy like that goin' on in that inning, obviously [Mahomes] is gonna get fired up, and have some fun," Dieter said.

But, the Yanks ended up scoring the go-ahead run in the 8th, and ultimately won the game, 3-2 win ... giving Dieter the last laugh.

"Last night was great," Dieter said, "Glad that they won the game. It was a hectic environment, but I had a lot of fun, obviously."

The 31-year-old former wide receiver was surprised the clip of him and Mahomes blew up ... and obviously stressed the guys are friends, and were just having some fun together. So, chill.

"Nothin', but fun. It's funny how the whole video has kinda gone viral and some people are taking it out of context but it's all fun and games."