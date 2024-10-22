Must-Have World Series Gear as Dodgers Take on Yankees

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

A World Series for the ages is upon us ... as the New York Yankees will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers!

The two titans of the sport are set to square off for a record-setting 12th time in the World Series, though it's been more than a generation since their last matchup. NY and LA last battled it out for the big prize way back in 1981, with the Dodgers emerging triumphant over the Yankees.

While all your friends and family members may be pulling out their old LA and NY gear to support their favorite teams, why not be ahead of the curve (ball) by latching onto these incredible 2024 World Series deals before Game 1 even starts?

With fitted and New Era hats, shirts and hoodies in a variety of World Series 2024 styles celebrating both of the top-seeded league champions, you can pick up enough gear to last you through the whole series. Get yours before they're going, going gone!

Los Angeles Dodgers Gear

As Dodgers fans gear up for their team's toughest battle of the season, they'll be looking for Shohei Ohtani to continue his season-long dominance alongside Kiké Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas and an offense that has powered them this far.

Already, they've proven they can overcome injuries (like the much-missed Freddie Freeman) and at-times shaky starting pitching. Thankfully, their deep bullpen came through when needed, helping them quiet a surging New York Mets team in the NLCS.

No matter where you live, rock your Dodgers blue with World Series hats and t-shirts at the links below:

New York Yankees Gear

Love 'em or hate 'em, the New York Yankees are an institution unto themselves, and every time they make their way to the World Series, it's a great day for baseball. The most successful franchise in the history of the sport hasn't been here in a bit (since 2009), but they're built for October baseball!

Modern icons like likely-MVP Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo got them to the postseason, while Juan Soto was the hero of Game 5 of the ALCS, hitting a three-run homer in the 10th inning to continue the team's wild postseason ride. When your roster is this stacked, anyone can have a hero moment at any time.

And now you can jump on board with fitted and New Era hats, as well as hoodies and t-shirts to share your allegiance to the Pinstripes at the links below: