49ers Fan Proposes To Cowboys Supporter During Sunday Night Football

49ers Fan Proposes To Cowboys Supporter ... She Said 'Yes!!!'

10/9/2023 7:47 AM PT

At least one Cowboys fan went home happy after the 49ers rocked Dallas in a one-sided affair on Sunday Night Football ... 'cause she got engaged during the game!!

The 5-0 Niners beat the brakes off the Cowboys en route to the 42-10 victory ... and while S.F. might be thinking it's ring season, it was a Dallas backer who actually went home with one.

NBC cameras caught the moment in the stands when a man in a Christian McCaffrey jersey dropped to one knee and whipped out a ring ... and his lady, wearing Dak Prescott threads, was completely shocked!!

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had some fun with the highlights ... with the latter wondering if the guy would've gone through with his plan had the game gone differently.

"Would he have done it if the Cowboys had won? I don't think so," Cris said. "I think he's holding the ring."

"You can't start a marriage like that, with her having the upper hand. But 49ers win, 'Here you go, let's get married.'"

Niners and Cowboys fans getting hitched?? That's the craziest thing in football since the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance.

