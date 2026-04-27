Texas Tech Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Seeking Treatment For Gambling Addiction

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is entering a treatment program for a gambling addiction after allegedly making thousands of bets on sporting events during his collegiate career, the program announced.

The official word came from the program on Monday ... and ESPN is reporting the former Cincinnati Bearcat and Indiana Hoosier is in the NCAA's crosshairs for potentially violating its betting policy with wagers on a number of sports.

The outlet stated in 2022, Sorsby bet on Indiana to win while he was a redshirt true freshman ... but never in games in which he appeared.

If the NCAA finds Sorsby did, in fact, place bets ... he could lose eligibility.

The school said it will support the QB through his recovery process to ensure his health and well-being.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire addressed the development ... saying, "We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help."

"Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."