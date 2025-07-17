Jermaine Dupri Wants Strippers to Strip, and Stop Doing Finger-Gun Gestures

Play video content TMZ.com

Jermaine Dupri thinks it's time rap music gets its groove back ... strippers don't dance no more -- all they do is finger-gun gestures!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from Wednesday night of the So So Def founder in Hollywood at Grandmaster Recorders, where he hosted an exclusive mixer for DJs and tastemakers to preview his new album inspired by the Magic City documentary.

JD ranted against strippers doing their best Ja Morant impression with the gun dances when they should be dropping it low on the pole!!! He got platinum-selling producer DJ Toomp to agree with him in the crowd.

He blamed the new wave of slower music that doesn't induce dancing. His new track, "Magic City Money," drops Friday, featuring Sean Paul of the Youngbloodz and several others, in an effort to restore the OG booty club feeling.

Jermaine signed a new deal with HYBE America in April shortly before Scooter Braun's exit, and his new album aims to amplify Atlanta ... Quavo and Ludacris collaborate for the first time, and the recently released "Turn Around" unifies T.I., Young Dro and 2 Chainz.