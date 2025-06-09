Jermaine Dupri Calls Timbaland's A.I. Project 'Crazy' in Disbelief

Play video content TMZ.com

Jermaine Dupri is set to crank up the heat when it comes to the R&B sector, but he can't believe his ears regarding Timbaland's robotic moves!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the So So Def founder on Friday, still dripping with the ink from the new deal he signed with his protégé and HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun.

JD is pushing Drake's former OVO R&B act dvsn to the forefront as his flagship artist ... there are plenty of opportunities for them to create a splash to get the R&B music popping again, and he's exploring all of them!!!

We broke the news to JD that Timbaland was 10 toes in with his A.I. "A-Pop" project ... not exactly inducing a jump-for-joy reaction, which is probably Timbo's biggest compliment yet!!!

All weekend long, the Virginia-born beatmaker defended his decision to enhance artistry using Suno A.I. software ... but it's been largely a losing effort.