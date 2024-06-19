Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Bring Verzuz to Elon Musk and X, Fans Don't Like It

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are breathing new life into their Verzuz platform through a partnership with Elon Musk that'll have all their upcoming events on X for free ... and yet, some fans are still complaining.

The two superproducers made the announcement Wednesday during the Cannes Lions conference in France, and celebrated by posting pics of themselves toasting with Elon.

Swizz and Timbo's jubilee rubbed a lot of diehard Verzuz fans the wrong way -- the last competition was nearly 2 years ago, and fans thought the show was best back in quarantine days ... when we were all stuck in the house.

And then there's this -- due to Elon recently siding with a "Black on Black crime" narrative on X, some fans thought Swizz and Timbo were mocking the culture by teaming with the multi-billionaire ... especially on Juneteenth.

Verzuz kicked off in March 2020, and blossomed into a matchup concert series involving Gucci Mane vs Jeezy, Brandy vs Monica, Beenie Man vs. Bounty Killer and many more.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Swizz and Tim are teasing a new matchup soon, but anything short of a Drake Verzuz Kendrick Lamar-level battle might garner continued scrutiny.