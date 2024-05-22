Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jermaine Dupri Rips Apple Music Best 100 Albums, Says R&B Disrespected

Jermaine Dupri is incensed over Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list ... specifically, the lack of R&B inclusion.

The So So Def hitmaker joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday and groused that several iconic R&B acts, such as Mariah Carey, TLC, Diana Ross, and Jodeci ... didn't make Apple's cut.

JD, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, notes the music that influenced him and his peers was shockingly ignored.

Apple's Ebro Defends 'Thriller' Snub

Apple Music's Ebro Darden argued "Thriller" lacked a cohesive theme to get the top spot ... Lauryn Hill's 'Miseducation' album was their clear #1.

JD begged to differ, telling Harvey and Charles "Thriller" was hands down #1. Check out the video and hear Jermaine's take on what makes "Thriller" better than all the others.

His biggest fear is that the list will create a world where Apple Music users only listen to what's put in their faces, leaving classic albums like "CrazySexyCool" a distant memory.

