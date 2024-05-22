Jermaine Dupri Rips Apple Music Best 100 Albums, Says R&B Disrespected

Play video content TMZ.com

Jermaine Dupri is incensed over Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list ... specifically, the lack of R&B inclusion.

The So So Def hitmaker joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday and groused that several iconic R&B acts, such as Mariah Carey, TLC, Diana Ross, and Jodeci ... didn't make Apple's cut.

JD, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, notes the music that influenced him and his peers was shockingly ignored.

Apple Music's Ebro Darden argued "Thriller" lacked a cohesive theme to get the top spot ... Lauryn Hill's 'Miseducation' album was their clear #1.

We surprised @MsLaurynHill at an intimate dinner in New York to tell her that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was No. 1 on our #100BestAlbums list. 🏆 What does this album mean to you? pic.twitter.com/BslciRVEm0 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 22, 2024 @AppleMusic

JD begged to differ, telling Harvey and Charles "Thriller" was hands down #1. Check out the video and hear Jermaine's take on what makes "Thriller" better than all the others.