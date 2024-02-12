Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jermaine Dupri Defends His Super Bowl Socks, Asks Pharrell for Backup

Jermaine Dupri Super Bowl Socks Were LV Swaggy!!! Pharrell Can Vouch For Me

2/12/2024 3:58 PM PT
Jermaine Dupri's defending his right to dress up his ankles anyway he sees fit ... after his Super Bowl wardrobe turned into a trending topic coming out of Usher's Halftime show blowout.

Social media relentlessly ribbed JD for his schoolboy uniform getup, complete with the type of ruffled socks that resembled the kind kids wore back in the outhouse days. Some critics suggested all he was missing was an apple for the teacher!!!

On Monday, Jermaine posted proof his footies were certified haute couture ... revealing them to be Louis Vuitton pocket socks worth hundreds of bucks!

The "Money Ain't A Thang" rapper said he was too drunk to combat the jokes in the moment, but has time today ... and also called in for backup from Pharrell, LV's current men's creative director.

The rich flex didn't help JD's case much -- fans are saying this designer drip should have stayed in the closet.

Usher can't relate to such problems, because his custom metallic Air Jordans won the internet!!!

