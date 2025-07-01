Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Matthew McConaughey, Emma Roberts, Gillian Anderson Caught In Awkward Moment

Matt McConaughey, Emma Roberts Hey Gillian, This Is An A & B Convo ... C The Awkward Moment At Paris Fashion Event

By TMZ Staff
Published
Matthew McConaughey emma roberts and Gillian Anderson getty 2
Getty

Just chalk this one up to an awkward moment for Gillian Anderson during Paris Fashion Week.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 'X-Files' star was seated between fellow A-list actors Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts, both of whom were deep in conversation while seemingly ignoring Gillian at Sunday's Jacquemus "La Paysan" show.

Check out the video that captured the fleeting moment ... all three celebs are sitting close together with Matthew and Emma facing each other on either side of Gillian, who is quietly staring forward.

Matthew McConaughey emma roberts getty 1
Getty

Matthew seems to be making a strong point to Emma about something, causing Emma to make a face and look up as she responds in an animated way with her hands.

All the while ... Matthew and Emma are ignoring Gillian, who just sits there with an awkward smile on her face.

Matthew McConaughey getty 1
Getty

It doesn't appear that Matthew and Emma are intentionally ignoring Gillian ... the two are just having a convo and Gillian isn't a part of it ... at least during the brief time we saw them on camera.

Meanwhile ... Matthew and his wife, Camila Alves, posed for a photo with Gillian, as did Emma during the event. So, clearly everything is copacetic among this crowd.

related articles