Matthew McConaughey, Emma Roberts, Gillian Anderson Caught In Awkward Moment

Just chalk this one up to an awkward moment for Gillian Anderson during Paris Fashion Week.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 'X-Files' star was seated between fellow A-list actors Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts, both of whom were deep in conversation while seemingly ignoring Gillian at Sunday's Jacquemus "La Paysan" show.

Check out the video that captured the fleeting moment ... all three celebs are sitting close together with Matthew and Emma facing each other on either side of Gillian, who is quietly staring forward.

Matthew seems to be making a strong point to Emma about something, causing Emma to make a face and look up as she responds in an animated way with her hands.

All the while ... Matthew and Emma are ignoring Gillian, who just sits there with an awkward smile on her face.

It doesn't appear that Matthew and Emma are intentionally ignoring Gillian ... the two are just having a convo and Gillian isn't a part of it ... at least during the brief time we saw them on camera.