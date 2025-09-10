Charlie Kirk Assassination, Apology for Tone Deaf Laughter in TMZ Office
We want to address something that happened during our TMZ Livestream coverage of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
As Harvey and Charles were reporting the developments in our newsroom, there were employees in another part of the building watching a car chase.
The people watching that car chase began laughing and clapping in reaction to what they were seeing, but we want to make it clear ... they were not cheering in response to the assassination.
Nevertheless ... watching a car chase at that moment was tone deaf, and the sounds of laughter at that crucial moment were totally out of line.
We apologize to anyone who heard that as we were in the middle of covering such a tragic story.