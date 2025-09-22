Utah Valley University to Create Charlie Kirk Memorial

Utah Valley University has formed the UVU Memorial Committee to create a monument for Charlie Kirk following his assassination on their campus Sept. 10.

The university announced the development Monday, noting ... "We will listen to community voices and carefully consider the many perspectives surrounding this memorial."

The committee will be co-chaired by Scott M. Smith, UVU Board of Trustees chair, and Amanda Covington, Utah Board of Higher Education chair, and "include students and political leaders among other key stakeholders," the university said.

UVU also noted it's received "an outpouring of support, ideas and suggestions regarding a memorial from students, faculty, staff, the community, local and national business leaders, and elected officials," and is ensuring "that community input guides the memorial's direction."

The announcement comes just shy of 2 weeks after a gunman -- suspected to be Tyler Robinson -- shot and killed Charlie while he engaged with the audience at his 'American Comeback Tour' sponsored by his organization, Turning Point USA.

His widow, Erika Kirk, was elected as the new CEO of Turning Point last week.

She also delivered a powerful speech at Charlie's official memorial event yesterday, which was held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and reportedly drew a crowd much larger than the football stadium's 70,000-person capacity.

