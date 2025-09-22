Cubs Rookie Matt Shaw Misses Sunday's Game To Attend Charlie Kirk Memorial

Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw was M.I.A. from the lineup on Sunday -- a 1-0 loss to the Reds -- the third baseman reportedly attended Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters postgame that Shaw was "unavailable" for the series finale against Cinci because he was "attending the funeral of a friend."

The Athletic later reported the funeral was that of Kirk, who was assassinated less than two weeks ago during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

A photo emerged online seemingly showing Shaw at the services in Glendale. An Arizona Cardinals logo is visible in the background -- State Farm Stadium, where the team plays, hosted the event. Signs for Charlie's organization, Turning Point USA, are also visible.

It's unclear if the men were close, though they had met.

On August 20, Shaw posed for an on-field photo with Kirk, a huge Cubs fan, alongside Brewers first baseman Michael Busch ... after the Cubbies' 4-3 win.

Shaw was scratched from the lineup on September 10, the day Charlie was killed, with the team citing "personal reasons." He later entered the game to pinch-hit.

On Sunday, the University of Maryland alum was among the tens of thousands who packed the football stadium to honor the conservative activist ... which also included the likes of Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump.