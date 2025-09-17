LaVar Ball Debuts New Prosthetic Leg, 'I'm Back, Baby!'

Play video content

LaVar Ball is back on his feet -- the Big Baller Brand boss proudly displayed his new prosthetic leg after having his limb amputated months ago.

Ball raved over the new addition following a visit to a Hanger Clinic in Southern California.

"I'm walking now, baby," Ball said. "I tell you -- I didn't think I was gonna walk this fast, but I see I am now."

The famous father was all smiles while he walked around ... praising Hanger for all the help.

"Trust me when I tell you, I came in there rollin', and with the staff and the people they got, I came out strollin'," Ball said.

"I'm back, baby! Hanger, I love y'all to death and the staff you guys got. Keep doin' ya thing, 'cause Big Baller's back to strollin'."

Ball, 57, has been in great spirits since the procedure was performed. He revealed docs had to remove the limb due to an infection triggered by diabetes.

His sons, NBA players LaMelo and Lonzo and rapper LiAngelo, have been very supportive throughout the journey ... with LaVar crediting them as the reason he pushed through his medical battle.