'Big Brother' Housemate Lyric Medeiros Drinks Straight From Communal Mouthwash Bottle

Play video content Video: Lyric Medeiros Caught Drinking From Communal Mouthwash on 'Big Brother' CBS

One 'Big Brother' housemate's hygiene may leave a bad taste in her housemates' mouths ... because she sipped directly out of a mouthwash bottle the whole house is sharing ... and it was caught on the live feeds.

Lyric Medeiros -- one of the 'BB28' housemates -- was at a sink when she grabbed a bottle of Crest mouthwash and swigged straight from the container.

She swirled around the liquid a few times before spitting into the sink and rinsing out her mouth ... but the damage was already done.

Her germs are now taking root on the bottle that is accessible to everyone. Gross!!!

Play video content Video: Big Brother Housemate Caught Drinking Directly From Bottle, Putting It Back in Fridge CBS

This isn't the first time a contestant has gotten up-close and personal with what is supposed to be a shared item.

Jackson from 'BB21' drank milk straight from the bottle ... during 'BB27' Mickey pulled out a bottle of juice from the fridge, took a swig and put it back.

Only one person has been evicted from the house so far ... and, it ain't Lyric.

Her days may be numbered, though ... especially if anyone finds out about her bathroom manners.